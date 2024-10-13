Vorteilswelt
Great experience

Career changer raves about the atmosphere in the ÖSV team

Nachrichten
13.10.2024 14:55

Anna-Lena Voplakal's fundraising campaign made headlines in the summer. The 19-year-old from Vorarlberg successfully raised money to finance her training with the ÖSV ski cross support group. The Dornbirn native has now completed her first training courses - and is absolutely delighted.

"The atmosphere in the team is great, the group dynamic is tremendous. You can just tell that everyone here wants to ski cross," enthused Anna-Lena Voplakal from Dornbirn after her first training courses with the ÖSV youngsters.

The 19-year-old made her first - extremely promising - attempts at ski cross last season and started a fundraising campaign in spring to finance her training with the ÖSV support group. With success! The Kästle pilot was able to train with the other talents for the first time in August.

"We completed a fitness course on the Reiteralm, where we were also able to practise stars on the mats in the cross park," says Anna-Lena. "After the ÖSV power test, we then skied together for the first time in Sölden on the glacier at the beginning of October."

The program: three days of technical basics including "school skiing", then a day of giant slalom training. "The cool thing is that it's not just the coaches who give us feedback, but also each other," says the newcomer, who is absolutely delighted with the team spirit. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

