Envy because of Lewis? “Fred is not my girlfriend”

The Ferrari driver already knows his boss from the GP3 series, where he drove for Vasseur's ART team. The relationship between driver and team boss is correspondingly close. "Sometimes we understand each other with just a glance. If I've made a mistake and see that Fred wants to talk to me, I look at him and say: 'Fred, I already know what you want to say. And then he smiles and leaves because he knows I've understood," said Leclerc at a press conference.