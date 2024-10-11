On terror charges
Automatically saved draft
The "Krone" reported: The Federal Administrative Court has ordered the return of Maria G. together with her two children. The woman from Hallein had joined "IS" in 2014 and traveled to Syria to do so. If she returns, she will face criminal proceedings under the terrorism paragraph.
Maria G. from Hallein had become radicalized at a young age. At the age of 17, she cut all ties and traveled to Syria - to join the so-called "Islamic State". That was ten years ago. For a long time, she was on the Federal Criminal Police Office's wanted list on suspicion of supporting a terrorist organization. And for a long time, the Foreign Ministry refused to bring her back. Only the two children from the marriage to an IS terrorist wanted to be returned.
The parents have been fighting for a long time to get their daughter and children back. They are delighted with the decision.
Anwältin Doris Hawelka
But neither the family nor Maria G. herself wanted this - if they did, then only together. G. and her sons have been in a detention camp in northern Syria for years.
Ministry could fight decision
Now there is a new development due to a decision by the Federal Administrative Court: This ordered the joint repatriation. Lawyer Doris Hawelka explains: "As the woman is in detention, she cannot return on her own. The federal government is therefore legally obliged to help and bring her back."
She is also aware that she will have to appear before the criminal court if she returns - criminal proceedings are still pending against her. "She is aware of this and will face it," emphasizes Hawelka. The parents are "delighted" after years of fighting. But: a return is only possible once the decision is legally binding. And the Foreign Ministry could still appeal and take the matter to a supreme court
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.