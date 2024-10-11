Next cash injection
Scholz announces billions in new aid
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has promised Ukraine extensive further military aid from Western partners worth 1.4 billion euros. However, the requested long-range Taurus missiles are not included in the package.
Air defense systems, artillery and drones are included, said the SPD politician at a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj in Berlin. "Germany continues to stand firmly by Ukraine's side," said the German Chancellor.
A new military support package worth more than 600 million euros had just been delivered to Ukraine. This includes the fifth IRIS-T SLM air defense system, infantry fighting vehicles, main battle tanks, self-propelled howitzers, artillery ammunition and drones.
New delivery by the end of the year
"By the end of the year, we will also deliver another military support package worth around 1.4 billion euros to Ukraine with the support of our partners Belgium, Denmark and Norway," announced Scholz. This includes further IRIS-T and Skynex air defense systems, the Gepard anti-aircraft tank, tank and wheeled howitzers, main battle tanks, armored vehicles, combat drones, radars and artillery ammunition.
The Social Democrat condemned Russia's attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure, which were aimed at breaking the population's will to resist. Zelensky landed at the Chancellery by helicopter in the early afternoon. Selensky had previously visited London, Paris and Rome and presented his plan for a "just peace".
Selenskyj on a major promotional tour
It is the Ukrainian President's second visit to Germany in five weeks and the third personal meeting with Scholz in this period. For months, Kiev has been insisting on the delivery of long-range missiles in order to be able to attack strategic targets in Russia. Scholz in particular refuses to grant him this wish, while other Western partners such as France and the UK are in favor.
Zelensky has already visited Croatia, France, Great Britain and Italy on his trip to Europe. He actually wanted to attend a Ukraine summit with 50 allied countries at the US airbase in Ramstein, Germany, on Saturday. However, the summit was postponed after US President Joe Biden canceled it due to Hurricane Milton.
Spiritual support from the Pope
The Ukrainian president was received in audience by Pope Francis at the Vatican in the morning. Selensky asked Francis for help in securing the release of Ukrainians from Russian captivity.
"We are counting on the Holy See's support in the repatriation of Ukrainians captured by Russia," Selensky announced on Telegram on Friday. This was the main topic of his 35-minute meeting with the Pope in the Vatican.
The conversation focused on the conflict and the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, as well as ways to end the war and achieve a just and stable peace in the country, according to the Vatican's press release on the audience.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.