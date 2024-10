Policewoman allegedly murdered six people

Policewoman took out insurance policies on behalf of victims

Kutumela was arrested on Thursday at a police station in the small town of Senwabarwana. She is said to have collected at least ten million rand (520,000 euros) from life and death benefit insurance policies that she had previously taken out in the names of her victims. "Her victims were known to her and came from destitute and disadvantaged backgrounds. Some were physically or mentally disabled," explained the police.