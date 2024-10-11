Digital school: Court of Audit misses results

At the end of the first COVID lockdown, the government presented an 8-point plan for a digital school. The best-known point of this is the issue of inexpensive or free digital devices to pupils in the fifth grade (especially first grade AHS/middle school). However, in a report published on Friday, the Court of Audit criticized that no results-oriented goals were associated with this, which could be used to check whether the Ministry of Education's expenditure has had the desired effect. However, in implementation of an ACA recommendation, the Ministry did take part in an international comparative study (International Computer and Information Literacy Study (ICILS)) in 2023, the results of which will not be available until the end of 2024.