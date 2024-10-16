However, Haselmayer expects a greater gap between the ÖVP and FPÖ than is currently being forecast: "It will be more than two or three percent. Vorarlberg is a classically middle-class federal state. That will also be evident in this election. The ÖVP will be ahead." This is also because the ÖVP election campaign was entirely focused on top candidate Markus Wallner. In general, people in Vorarlberg can be described as more balanced and not as emotional as people in other federal states. For example in Carinthia, Haselmayer's home state. This can also be seen in how calm and level-headed FPÖ top candidate Christof Bitschi has approached his election campaign: "Christof Bitschi is no Herbert Kickl. That also has to do with Vorarlberg's mentality." The sharp rise in housing costs, corona in some cases and the fact that many people felt locked in at the time were issues in the Vorarlberg election campaign.