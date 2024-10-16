Vorarlberg election
Pollster Christoph Haselmayer analyzes the political situation in Vorarlberg shortly before the Vorarlberg state election on Sunday: "In the National Council election a few days ago, however, we saw that the ÖVP was still just ahead of the FPÖ. Nevertheless, we can already assume that this could be the worst result for the ÖVP in the Vorarlberg state elections in the entire Second Republic."
However, Haselmayer expects a greater gap between the ÖVP and FPÖ than is currently being forecast: "It will be more than two or three percent. Vorarlberg is a classically middle-class federal state. That will also be evident in this election. The ÖVP will be ahead." This is also because the ÖVP election campaign was entirely focused on top candidate Markus Wallner. In general, people in Vorarlberg can be described as more balanced and not as emotional as people in other federal states. For example in Carinthia, Haselmayer's home state. This can also be seen in how calm and level-headed FPÖ top candidate Christof Bitschi has approached his election campaign: "Christof Bitschi is no Herbert Kickl. That also has to do with Vorarlberg's mentality." The sharp rise in housing costs, corona in some cases and the fact that many people felt locked in at the time were issues in the Vorarlberg election campaign.
SPÖ affable, Neos strong
The Greens were the second-strongest party in the state in the last regional elections in 2019 with around 18%. That would not be the case this time. Nevertheless, they will deliver a double-digit election result. The Neos would also have their stronghold in Vorarlberg and would achieve a double-digit election result. The SPÖ will make gains as it has a charismatic lead candidate in Mario Leiter, who has an affable demeanor. To sum up, a few days before the election, Haselmayer predicts that the ÖVP will be ahead of the FPÖ, but that it will still be the worst ÖVP result in the Second Republic.
