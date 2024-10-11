After marriage break-up interview
How Ben is doing after J.Lo’s intimate confessions
Six months after their separation, Jennifer Lopez has opened up in an interview about the end of her marriage to Ben Affleck. A horror for the Hollywood star, who has long since had enough of the headlines about his failed marriage.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's separation dominated the media for months. No wonder, after all, it was THE Hollywood love comeback when the two stars got back together in 2021, 17 years after their first separation.
J.Lo opened up about marriage break-up
But the love didn't last on the second attempt - and so J.Lo filed for divorce on their second wedding anniversary in August of all days. In an interview with "Interview" magazine, the Latina spoke for the first time about the end of her marriage to the former "Batman" star.
No big surprise for the 52-year-old. As the "Daily Mail" has now reported, he did not know that his ex was planning a big break-up interview. Nevertheless, the actor is very worried about the whole thing, according to an insider.
Affleck wants to keep private matters private
The reason: "Ben knows that she will talk about their separation forever because she has already made albums and documentaries about both of their relationships. He'd like her not to talk about it, but he knows she'll keep spilling the beans."
Interviews like the current one are "part of his life", Affleck says, even if it doesn't make him happy. According to the insider, he has therefore come to a bitter realization: "He will probably never get away from it."
According to the insider, the fact that Lopez is dealing with the end of the marriage in this way is okay for the Hollywood star. However, he actually wanted something different for his life, he continued.
"People deal with loss and break-ups in their own way, and that's what Jen had to do, and Ben has to accept it. But he would rather keep his things to himself, especially important details of his relationship."
Marriage breakdown "almost completely knocked J.Lo out"
In an interview with Interview magazine, Lopez revealed that the end of her marriage to Affleck "almost completely knocked her over". "It was like a fucking sledgehammer had been hit hard over my head - or a house had fallen on me."
As a single woman, she now sometimes feels "lonely", "sad" and "desperate", Lopez went on to admit. "But then I tell myself that these feelings won't kill me. And that I'm capable of experiencing joy and happiness on my own."
