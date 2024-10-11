Emotions before debut
“In the garden”: Grandma made Nübel fit for the DFB goal
Goalkeeper Alexander Nübel has addressed his grandmother with emotional words ahead of his debut for the German national soccer team. The now 92-year-old often used to play soccer with him in the garden and thus laid the foundation for his career.
Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has already announced that Nübel will make his debut in the DFB goal in the Nations League match against Bosnia and Herzegovina (8.45pm). This will be a dream come true for the 28-year-old, a dream that began with his grandmother in the garden.
"My grandma played a lot of soccer with me in the garden," explained Nübel in the national team circle. Nobody else in his family had much interest in soccer, the Stuttgart goalkeeper recalls. His parents even found playing football at home "extremely annoying".
Dream comes true
Only his grandmother took pity on him and played with young Alex in the garden. "That was super cool, really nice," enthuses Nübel. And grandma's efforts paid off. Her grandson can celebrate his debut in the DFB goal and is still considered the most likely successor to Manuel Neuer in goal for FC Bayern.
After Nagelsmann informed him of his decision, he immediately told his family, says Nübel: "It's a dream come true here. I was delighted and called them straight away, of course." The 28-year-old is also hoping to see his former "goalkeeping coach" again soon: "I hope my grandma will be able to drop by again soon".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.