“More than improvable”: Kroos disappointed with BVB

Just four days after Dortmund's brilliant 7:1 victory over Celtic Glasgow in the Champions League, Nuri Sahin's side were beaten 2:1 by Union Berlin. "That one face won't be meaningful in the long run because they won't get to the Champions League final every year," said Toni Kroos. "That was still an outlier. In the end, Dortmund have to define themselves by what happens in the league. And I think you can say that they've been more than capable of improvement for a few years now."