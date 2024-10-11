Ex-Real pro received angry message from Ronaldo

Ronaldo "has no idea how to play soccer"

The Italian had already railed against Ronaldo several weeks ago. In the YouTube sports program "Viva El Futbol", Cassano had teased that the Portuguese had no idea how to play soccer. "He could score 3,000 goals, I don't care. Higuain, Aguero, Lewandowski, Benzema, Ibrahimovic, Suarez, they all know how to fit into a team, how to create chances. They know how to do a lot of important things. Unlike Ronaldo, whose only goal has always been to score goals," criticized Cassano.