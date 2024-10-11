It was about a list
Ex-Real pro received angry message from Ronaldo
Former Real Madrid professional Antonio Cassano has revealed that he received an angry voicemail from superstar Cristiano Ronaldo years ago.
The 42-year-old Italian, who was under contract with the Madrilenians between 2006 and 2008, told the podcast "The BSMT" about the bizarre incident. A voice message popped up on his cell phone from a number he didn't know - it was Cristiano Ronaldo's.
Ronaldo message: "You disrespected me"
"He said in the message: 'You disrespected me. You don't have to do that again. You've only scored 150 goals, only won four titles'," said Cassano, who also revealed what he replied to the Portuguese: "Dear Cristiano Ronaldo, listen to me: do you know what the problem is? I disrespected you because I don't like you as a player."
The background to Ronaldo's angry message: Cassano had previously, when asked, not included the Portuguese 2016 European champion in his list of the ten best players.
Ronaldo "has no idea how to play soccer"
The Italian had already railed against Ronaldo several weeks ago. In the YouTube sports program "Viva El Futbol", Cassano had teased that the Portuguese had no idea how to play soccer. "He could score 3,000 goals, I don't care. Higuain, Aguero, Lewandowski, Benzema, Ibrahimovic, Suarez, they all know how to fit into a team, how to create chances. They know how to do a lot of important things. Unlike Ronaldo, whose only goal has always been to score goals," criticized Cassano.
Incidentally, Cassano and Ronaldo were never teammates, as the Portuguese only joined Real after Cassano's time in Madrid in 2009.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.