Ramsau sets strong impulses for the future

"A champion is someone who wins. But he has to train for it, even in bad weather, even when the going gets tough. But he doesn't win alone, he also needs a team to support him. And he needs high goals, being good is not good enough, he has to want to be epic. This applies not only to sport, but also to entrepreneurship," says keynote speaker and "spiritual father" of the event motto "The champions of the future are WE!", Dietmar Dahmen. The success of the Future Forum shows that dialog is the most important tool for meeting the challenges of the future.