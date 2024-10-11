Cause of death revealed
How TikTok beauty Taylor Rousseau Grigg died
A few days after the unexpected death of TikTok star Taylor Rousseau Grigg, the social media beauty's family have now revealed the cause of death.
A spokesperson for the family told Today.com that the 25-year-old died from complications related to her asthma and Adison's disease, an adrenal insufficiency.
Complications after asthma attack
An insider close to the family also confirmed to People magazine that the influencer's untimely death was due to a severe asthma attack and complications arising from it.
Grigg's husband Cameron Grigg made the TikTok beauty's death public a few days ago in an emotional message.
Sudden and unexpected death
"No one expects to have to deal with this kind of pain and grief, especially at our age," Grigg said in his emotional message.
His wife's death was sudden and unexpected. However, Grigg did not give any details about the cause of death at the time, but hinted that Taylor had had health problems for some time.
His wife had "endured more pain and suffering in the past year than most people do in their entire lives. And despite it all, she has always been a ray of hope and brought joy to everyone around her," wrote Cameron Grigg.
1.4 million followers
Taylor, who had around 1.4 million followers on TikTok, shared videos of her everyday life, showing her shopping and scenes from her life with her husband.
Her last TikTok video shows her taking her dog to the vet, while her last Instagram post was from six weeks ago - in which she celebrates her first wedding anniversary.
