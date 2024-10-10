Animal rights activists complain about “importing animal suffering”

An Austrian eats an average of 248 eggs per year

Eggs in all their variations and uses are popular in Austria all year round, emphasized AMA-Marketing in a press release on Thursday, regardless of "World Egg Day" on Friday (11 October). According to the report, 248 eggs are consumed per capita per year in this country. Sales per household rose by 5.3 percent this year in the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2023 and by 6.1 percent in terms of value.