"Clear signal"
Latvia decides to ban cell phones for young pupils
In Latvia, young pupils will in future be banned from using cell phones in schools outside of lessons. The parliament in Riga passed amendments to the education law to ban the use of cell phones up to the 6th grade unless they are necessary for the learning process.
The ban is due to come into force on May 31, 2025. By then, schools must have adapted their internal regulations for the use of cell phones in accordance with the requirements of the EU Baltic country's parliament. In Latvia, the school year runs from September 1 to around the beginning of June.
"These changes are necessary as a clear signal to the founders of educational institutions to limit the aimless use of cell phones," said Agita Zarina-Sture, Chairwoman of the Parliamentary Committee on Education, Culture and Science.
Negative influence
According to the report, studies have shown that the presence of personal cell phones - even when switched off - has a negative impact on people's cognitive abilities and increases the risk of digital emotional violence.
It initially remained unclear whether cell phones would be allowed to be taken to school at all in future. According to a radio report, they will probably still be allowed, but will then have to be switched off. The adopted changes also allow schools to search pupils' property if there is a risk to the safety, health or life of individuals.
Europe-wide trend
Before Latvia, several other European countries had already banned cell phones from classrooms. According to a recent study, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) advised responsible use of cell phones in schools.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.