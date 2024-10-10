Open doors at the monastery on the national holiday

"A place you can't imagine life without"

But now back to the Franciscan monastery, where Brother René Dorer gave media representatives a tour of the premises on Wednesday, which are otherwise only reserved for the fathers themselves. Head of Cultural Affairs Iris Mailer-Schrey emphasized the value of the monastery for the city of Schwaz: "There is enormous concern that this identity-forming institution will be lost to the city. The preservation of a living Franciscan monastery is very important to us. Throughout its history, the monastery has been an indispensable place of pastoral care, concentration, art and culture as well as spiritual things, which has always helped to shape and shape the course of the year."