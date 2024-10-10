20th Cultural Mile Schwaz
Open doors at the monastery on the national holiday
A total of 20 cultural institutions are part of the 20th Schwaz Culture Mile on this year's national holiday (October 26). The Franciscan monastery is also open to visitors. The starting signal is given there.
The Franciscan monastery was founded 517 years ago at the instigation of the mining lords of the time, the miners and the citizens of Schwaz - freely following the principles of St. Francis to live the Gospel in solidarity with the poor and to preserve creation.
From the very beginning, the Franciscan order has seen itself as a helper and advocate for the poor and marginalized, influencing political, economic and social conditions throughout its history. It is no wonder that the Fathers of St. Francis were an extremely important institution in medieval Schwaz, with its thousands of miners and workers, including their families, providing help in all aspects of life. Today, the historic monastery is run by the Franciscans in Hall and is still home to five Franciscan monks.
One of them is Brother René Dorer. Born in East Tyrol, Brother René lives in the here and now. He is active in youth work and is quite adept at using social media, especially YouTube and TikTok.
Program for Kulturmeile presented
The 20th Schwaz Culture Mile kicks off on October 26 at the Franciscan Monastery. That is why the program for this "anniversary culture mile" was also presented there on Wednesday. This year, numerous institutions will open their doors on October 26 from 11 am to 6 pm to inspire young and old alike with their exhibitions, workshops, activities and guided tours. Two "newcomers" will be there with a varied program: "Gleis 4 - Theater am Zug" and the "Stählerne Haufen", which will bring a touch of the Middle Ages to the Mathoi Garden.
20 cultural institutions invite you to take a look
After the ceremonial setting on the national holiday at 10.30 a.m. with wind instruments from Schwaz town music, there will be a short concert by "quartett.kultur.tirol", followed by a guided tour of the monastery by city guide Gottfried Winkler. Further guided tours can be enjoyed at the Museum im Glockenturm, the Kunstraum Schwaz, the Rabalderhaus, the Museum der Völker and many other institutions.
"A place you can't imagine life without"
But now back to the Franciscan monastery, where Brother René Dorer gave media representatives a tour of the premises on Wednesday, which are otherwise only reserved for the fathers themselves. Head of Cultural Affairs Iris Mailer-Schrey emphasized the value of the monastery for the city of Schwaz: "There is enormous concern that this identity-forming institution will be lost to the city. The preservation of a living Franciscan monastery is very important to us. Throughout its history, the monastery has been an indispensable place of pastoral care, concentration, art and culture as well as spiritual things, which has always helped to shape and shape the course of the year."
Further details on the 20th Schwaz Culture Mile can be found at: www.schwaz.at
