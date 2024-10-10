Overstretched?
Doctor under fire for her political work
A general practitioner in Sankt Wolfgang has been under fire for some time. But it's not at all about her professional competence. The doctor is being criticized for her "second job" as a Green Party local councillor. She is accused of acting politically in practice.
I am a doctor, but I also have the right to a free opinion in my surgery. I also want to help shape my home town." Elisabeth Leifer-Lepic sees no potential for conflict between her job as a GP in St. Wolfgang and her involvement with the Green Party on the local council of the tourist community.
Legally protected
She has also secured her legal position with the Medical Association: "According to the lawyers, I am allowed to express my opinion, but never put anyone under pressure." However, according to her critics and some political rivals, this is exactly what she is said to have done recently - in the course of the referendum on the new school building. Leifer-Lepic vehemently denies this.
Among others, FP local party leader Ronald Eichenauer, a long-time ex-patient, accuses her of politicizing her medical practice. "She has always been a bit borderline. Since she's been in politics, it's gotten worse. In the end, she overstepped the mark. In a small community, nobody dares to say anything, but things can't go on like this."
The accusations have also reached the ears of the local top doctor and long-time head of the Salzburg regional clinics, Paul Sungler. He has heard about the "strange practice" several times. "Patients have told me that they have signed the 'citizens' survey' for fear of no longer receiving the appropriate care." In professional terms, however, he gives Liefer-Lepic top marks: "The medical care provided by the doctors in the group practice is still uncomplaining and of a high standard."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
