After Zurich also Växjö
The Ice Bulls moved the next iceberg
After Zurich, Växjö also fell: The Ice Bulls are coming off an impressive performance in the Champions Hockey League. Goalscorer Lucas Thaler said: "We have already realized the victory."
When they climbed out of the charter plane in Salzburg on Wednesday afternoon, the Ice Bulls were beaming with the sun. No wonder: 3:1 at Växjö Lakers (Sd) - after the 4:2 at ZSC Lions, the next iceberg was moved in the Champions Hockey League!
"A win against a team like that is always something nice - and we've already realized it," grinned Lucas Thaler, who provided an extra boost with his goal to make it 1:1 (51') and finally put the momentum on Salzburg's side.
After the boys of coach Oliver David ("We implemented our plan better and better") had made life really difficult for the Swedes, they just couldn't get on the scoreboard. "But then it worked out in a power play with the two goals," said the 22-year-old, who had been out sick at the start of the league. "I had to take antibiotics, but I'm fully fit again."
Defender Murphy stood out from the outstanding defensive bulwark, firing a solitary six shots on goal (Schneider four), collecting two assists before scoring the final goal to make it 3:1 and getting the most ice time behind Genoway.
Pustertal again on Friday
With their ticket to the round of 16 thus secured ahead of time, the Bulls can also enjoy today's day off. Before they return to the daily grind of the ice hockey league on Friday, they travel to Pustertal again.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
