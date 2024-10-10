Criticism of Jürgen Klopp? “It makes me sick!”

Matthäus: "He can work for whoever he wants"

"I think Red Bull think big - Jürgen Klopp is big. That goes together. There will be changes, he will get all the support from the group. Then we'll see what comes of it and still hope that we might see him back on the bench at some point in the next few years," Matthäus said on Sky. And the legend counters the critics: "If someone criticizes that, I say: We should all be open to new things. For me, this is a completely normal path."