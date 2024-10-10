After deal with Red Bull
Criticism of Jürgen Klopp? “It makes me sick!”
Jürgen Klopp joins Red Bull. The successful German coach becomes "Head of Global Soccer". While many are celebrating the German's surprising return, there are also some critical voices. To the great annoyance of Klopp's best man David Wagner.
"I can understand those who might have wanted something different from him. But I condemn anyone who criticizes Kloppo for this decision. It makes me sick," said the German coach, who is currently without a club, in an interview with Sport1.
He continued: "Jürgen Klopp is neither a worse nor a better person, nor is he a worse coach. What he has achieved remains in the same light. I find it reprehensible when people question Klopp's values just because he will soon be working for an outstanding organization."
Red Bull a red rag
In internet forums and on social media, Klopp also received malice and ridicule because of his new field of activity. In Germany in particular, there are numerous traditionalists for whom Red Bull is a red rag in soccer. Protest banners can regularly be read in the stadiums. The point of criticism: the company is buying its success with its millions, and soccer is used solely to advertise an energy drink. The potentially competition-distorting linking of several clubs is also a frequently voiced point of criticism.
Matthäus: "He can work for whoever he wants"
"I think Red Bull think big - Jürgen Klopp is big. That goes together. There will be changes, he will get all the support from the group. Then we'll see what comes of it and still hope that we might see him back on the bench at some point in the next few years," Matthäus said on Sky. And the legend counters the critics: "If someone criticizes that, I say: We should all be open to new things. For me, this is a completely normal path."
Red Bull's soccer network includes RB Leipzig, Salzburg, the New York Red Bulls, Bragantino (Brazil) and Omiya Ardija (Japan). Red Bull has also acquired shares in English club Leeds United and is a sponsor of Serie A club Torino.
"I think Red Bull thinks big - Jürgen Klopp is big. That fits together.
Lothar Matthäus bei Sky
"Everyone should do what they enjoy, what they see as a task and a challenge. Red Bull is new territory for Jürgen Klopp, but Liverpool was also new territory, and he is taking on this task," emphasizes Matthäus. "Jürgen Klopp can work for whoever he wants. The important thing is that he stays in soccer and can continue to give soccer new impetus."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.