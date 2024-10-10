Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After deal with Red Bull

Criticism of Jürgen Klopp? “It makes me sick!”

Nachrichten
10.10.2024 06:12

Jürgen Klopp joins Red Bull. The successful German coach becomes "Head of Global Soccer". While many are celebrating the German's surprising return, there are also some critical voices. To the great annoyance of Klopp's best man David Wagner.

0 Kommentare

"I can understand those who might have wanted something different from him. But I condemn anyone who criticizes Kloppo for this decision. It makes me sick," said the German coach, who is currently without a club, in an interview with Sport1.

David Wagner (Bild: GEPA)
David Wagner
(Bild: GEPA)

He continued: "Jürgen Klopp is neither a worse nor a better person, nor is he a worse coach. What he has achieved remains in the same light. I find it reprehensible when people question Klopp's values just because he will soon be working for an outstanding organization."

Red Bull a red rag
In internet forums and on social media, Klopp also received malice and ridicule because of his new field of activity. In Germany in particular, there are numerous traditionalists for whom Red Bull is a red rag in soccer. Protest banners can regularly be read in the stadiums. The point of criticism: the company is buying its success with its millions, and soccer is used solely to advertise an energy drink. The potentially competition-distorting linking of several clubs is also a frequently voiced point of criticism.

Matthäus: "He can work for whoever he wants"
"I think Red Bull think big - Jürgen Klopp is big. That goes together. There will be changes, he will get all the support from the group. Then we'll see what comes of it and still hope that we might see him back on the bench at some point in the next few years," Matthäus said on Sky. And the legend counters the critics: "If someone criticizes that, I say: We should all be open to new things. For me, this is a completely normal path."

Lothar Matthäus (Bild: AFP/APA/Haitham AL-SHUKAIRI)
Lothar Matthäus
(Bild: AFP/APA/Haitham AL-SHUKAIRI)

Red Bull's soccer network includes RB Leipzig, Salzburg, the New York Red Bulls, Bragantino (Brazil) and Omiya Ardija (Japan). Red Bull has also acquired shares in English club Leeds United and is a sponsor of Serie A club Torino.

Zitat Icon

"I think Red Bull thinks big - Jürgen Klopp is big. That fits together.

Lothar Matthäus bei Sky

"Everyone should do what they enjoy, what they see as a task and a challenge. Red Bull is new territory for Jürgen Klopp, but Liverpool was also new territory, and he is taking on this task," emphasizes Matthäus. "Jürgen Klopp can work for whoever he wants. The important thing is that he stays in soccer and can continue to give soccer new impetus."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf