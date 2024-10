Palhinha annoyed: “I’m not interested in talk”

"It's not about how it starts"

German media soon reported that the transfer had gone wrong, but the defensive midfielder doesn't really care. "In my career, it often happened that things like that were said: Will he make it? Will he get playing time? We're only at the beginning," says Palhinha. "It's not about how it starts - it's about how it ends. I'm just concentrating on my work, on the training sessions. I am ready."