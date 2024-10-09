On cloud nine
Bill Kaulitz makes love to male model official
Bill Kaulitz's new love has been whispered about for a long time, but now the Tokio Hotel singer has made his relationship with Marc Eggers official.
In the podcast "Baby got Business", Bill Kaulitz spoke about his new love for the first time. When asked about Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce, the 35-year-old went into raptures. "I would do anything for him. For me, that's the absolute - well, apart from my boyfriend - that's my absolute dream man. If I wasn't taken, I would marry him immediately."
"Mr. Right" has to make Bill laugh
But what makes the man of Bill Kaulitz's dreams? He likes "troublemakers" and "a bit of a bad boy", confessed Heidi Klum's brother-in-law. "Well, I like it when you can have fun, when they're spontaneous, I think that's really, really important and fun."
"Mr. Right" definitely has to make him laugh and he should "do things with me that I wouldn't otherwise do on my own". That's not so easy, Bill grinned, because: "I'm a bit of a wild mouse".
Sweet love outing
Podcaster Anne-Kathrin Schmitz was very enthusiastic about Bill Kaulitz's words. "And you said you're now officially taken. That's crazy. I saw you at the Oktoberfest," she said happily.
"Mmh-mmh", the Tokio Hotel star then confirmed his new love with a laugh, reported Gala. Although Bill doesn't mention a specific name, the clues are clear: Bill Kaulitz and Marc Eggers exchanged kisses at the Oktoberfest last year. And this year, too, the singer and the male model appeared together in Munich.
"I would love to get married"
Bill didn't reveal how long the two have been "fix zamm". But he didn't want to stop raving about his new love. "I think you need to find someone who makes you feel safe and secure," the singer continued. "Sure, you've got the rose-colored glasses on right now, but I think the real key for me is that I can laugh so heartily and honestly that my stomach hurts."
Bill Kaulitz concluded by saying that he was feeling fantastic across the board at the moment. "I don't think things have ever been as good as they are right now, both career-wise and in my private life." So good, in fact, that Tom Kaulitz's twin brother is already thinking one step ahead, as he revealed: "I would love to get married!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
