Lifts at the border triangle stand still in winter

With the ski lifts at the Dreiländereck at a standstill, the municipality of Arnoldstein will also not be running a lift pass campaign for young people this year. In the past, the municipalities of Arnoldstein, Finkenstein, Feistritz/Gail and Hohenthurn had subsidized the operation of the Dreiländereck and Hrast lifts with this campaign. Antolitsch: "We would rather invest our financial resources in the future of the Dreiländereck." There will probably be a season ticket campaign for the Hrast lift. This will be voted on by the Bad Bleiberger municipal council on Monday.