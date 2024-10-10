Planning for the future
Lifts at the border triangle stand still in winter
The lifts at the Dreiländereck will remain closed this year. After filing for insolvency, a solution for the future of the ski resort is now being feverishly sought.
The lifts in the Dreiländereck ski area will remain closed this winter after filing for insolvency. However, this should not mean the final "end". After all, a plan for the future of the Dreiländereck is being worked on in the background. "We will put together a group from all political groups in the local council. This group will enter into negotiations with the liquidator and potential investors on behalf of the municipality," explains Mayor Reinhard Antolitsch.
The lifts will be at a standstill for this year. The small solution with the practice lift is not legally possible.
Bürgermeister Reinhard Antolitsch
At the same time, efforts are being made to obtain financial support from the state of Carinthia and tourism. "There have been talks again recently and the signals are very positive. However, a sustainable concept is required," explains Antolitsch. And this clearly envisages a year-round offer at the border triangle.
"This requires offers on the mountain, such as a mountain bike route, a climbing garden or something similar." Implementing such attractions requires the consent of the landowners. "We were able to reach an agreement with the Seltschach neighborhood that they would provide us with one hectare on the mountain. Further negotiations with landowners are ongoing," says the head of the municipality.
After all, future winter closures can only be cushioned with revenue from summer operations. Climate change must also be included in a concept for the border triangle. That is why it is all the more important to bring the chairlift up to date in the future. According to Antolitsch, the family-friendly slopes at 1600 meters are easy to operate despite winters with little snow.
The head of the municipality rejected the idea of a "small solution" with the municipality operating the practice lift this winter. "We have asked the liquidator whether it would be possible to lease out parts of the estate. Unfortunately, this is not legally possible," explains Antolitsch. According to the mayor, the liquidator's ultimate aim is to serve as many creditors as possible with the liquidation.
Antolitsch rejects the idea of a municipal merger in order to operate the Dreiländereck by public authorities in future. "It is not the job of municipalities to operate ski lifts or swimming pools. We wouldn't even have the financial means to do so."
With the ski lifts at the Dreiländereck at a standstill, the municipality of Arnoldstein will also not be running a lift pass campaign for young people this year. In the past, the municipalities of Arnoldstein, Finkenstein, Feistritz/Gail and Hohenthurn had subsidized the operation of the Dreiländereck and Hrast lifts with this campaign. Antolitsch: "We would rather invest our financial resources in the future of the Dreiländereck." There will probably be a season ticket campaign for the Hrast lift. This will be voted on by the Bad Bleiberger municipal council on Monday.
