Win jump time
JUMP DOME – ANYONE CAN JUMP
The fall vacations are just around the corner, and the JUMP DOME Klagenfurt offers the perfect indoor experience to enjoy fun and action even in cooler temperatures!
Whether it's stormy or raining outside, fun and action for all ages awaits you at the JUMP DOME Klagenfurt - Austria's largest trampoline park. With over 5000 m², numerous attractions and the exciting Ninja Warrior course, the JUMP DOME Klagenfurt offers the perfect opportunity to keep moving during the fall vacations. So come along and experience unforgettable moments in the heart of Carinthia, at Magazingasse 14, 9020 Klagenfurt.
Here, young and young-at-heart jumping enthusiasts can let off steam 365 days a year. The JUMP DOME offers the perfect leisure activity for anyone who loves fun, enjoyment and exercise. As demand is very high on bad weather days, during vacations and at weekends, we recommend booking your jump time directly on the JUMP DOME website.
Win 5x2 tickets for 60 minutes of jumping time!
The JUMP DOME at Magazingasse 14, 9020 Klagenfurt is holding an exciting competition so that the whole family can have fun during the autumn vacations. Take part now and win 5x2 tickets for 60 minutes of jumping time each. Look forward to hours of fun and exercise in the warmth! Take the chance of an unforgettable family day at the JUMP DOME, Austria's largest trampoline park, during the fall vacations and secure your indoor adventure now!
Simply fill out the form at the end of the post and you're in! The closing date for entries is October 21, 2024, 9 a.m.
JUMP DOME Klagenfurt
- How to get there
Easy to reach from all directions. Centrally located in Klagenfurt on Feldkirchner Straße with 120 FREE parking spaces for JUMP DOME customers!
- Reservation options
Online: www.jumpdome.at
E-mail: klagenfurt@jumpdome.at
Phone: +43 (0) 463 304040
On site: simply drop by during opening hours
- Opening hours:
365 days a year, open all day!
Fall vacations daily from 9:00-20:00
- Prices and tickets:
You can find individual admissions, family discounts and group offers at www.jumpdome.at.
- Online store:
Give the gift of shared experiences and creative presents from the comfort of your own home! Discover now in the JUMP DOME store
- JUMP DOME on social media:
Get exclusive insights and the latest updates! Follow us on our social media channels and discover the world of JUMP DOME
