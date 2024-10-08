Trial in Wels
Finale of the dubious real estate deal on Lake Traunsee
A prominent dock with six defendants, a real estate deal that raises questions and a trial that has already lasted twice as long as planned. Today, the trial surrounding the dubious deal at Lake Traunsee is due to come to an end at Wels Provincial Court and the verdicts will be handed down.
It has been a long road. Back in 2019, a real estate deal was concluded on Lake Traunsee. The former guesthouse, including a small lakeside property, of a then 83-year-old woman from Gmunden - she has since passed away - was sold to a real estate developer for 750,000. But what looked like a completely normal transaction turned into a criminal case.
Price is said to have been too low
The woman's relatives fought the deal because too little was paid and the lady was apparently already suffering from dementia at the time of signing. The public prosecutor's office in Wels investigated and eventually sued six people. According to an expert, the property was worth 1.7 million euros.
Illustrious panel in the dock
A lawyer, a solicitor, a real estate agent, a notary and two real estate developers were ultimately charged with taking advantage of the woman's poor state of health and buying the property below its value.
Not a criminal case
And it dragged on: the trial has been running since June 12. "This is not a criminal case. No damage has been done." According to a lawyer for one of the defendants, the seller's dementia was not apparent at the time and the calculations made by the experts regarding the property were simply wrong.
In the course of the long trial, there were some inconsistencies, family relationships were revealed and witnesses were heard. The closing arguments are due today - nine of them. In addition to the defendants' lawyers, the representatives of the private parties and the public prosecutor's office will also have their say. If convicted, the defendants face up to ten years in prison.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.