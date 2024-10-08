Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Trial in Wels

Finale of the dubious real estate deal on Lake Traunsee

Nachrichten
08.10.2024 11:00

A prominent dock with six defendants, a real estate deal that raises questions and a trial that has already lasted twice as long as planned. Today, the trial surrounding the dubious deal at Lake Traunsee is due to come to an end at Wels Provincial Court and the verdicts will be handed down.

0 Kommentare

It has been a long road. Back in 2019, a real estate deal was concluded on Lake Traunsee. The former guesthouse, including a small lakeside property, of a then 83-year-old woman from Gmunden - she has since passed away - was sold to a real estate developer for 750,000. But what looked like a completely normal transaction turned into a criminal case. 

Price is said to have been too low
The woman's relatives fought the deal because too little was paid and the lady was apparently already suffering from dementia at the time of signing. The public prosecutor's office in Wels investigated and eventually sued six people. According to an expert, the property was worth 1.7 million euros.

Illustrious panel in the dock
A lawyer, a solicitor, a real estate agent, a notary and two real estate developers were ultimately charged with taking advantage of the woman's poor state of health and buying the property below its value.

Not a criminal case
And it dragged on: the trial has been running since June 12. "This is not a criminal case. No damage has been done." According to a lawyer for one of the defendants, the seller's dementia was not apparent at the time and the calculations made by the experts regarding the property were simply wrong. 

In the course of the long trial, there were some inconsistencies, family relationships were revealed and witnesses were heard. The closing arguments are due today - nine of them. In addition to the defendants' lawyers, the representatives of the private parties and the public prosecutor's office will also have their say. If convicted, the defendants face up to ten years in prison.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf