Separated for weeks
End of marriage for Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori
Since they secretly tied the knot in December 2022, Kanye West has been hopping around the planet with his wife, who is always very scantily clad (if at all). But according to a new report on TMZ, the relationship between the rapper and Bianca Censori is over.
"Various sources close to the relationship have revealed that Kanye and Bianca broke up a few weeks ago," it says. The employee of West's Yeezy label is said to already be in her home country of Australia with her family.
Kanye wants a divorce
While an acquaintance knows nothing concrete about the reason for the separation, he claims to have heard from the rapper that he wants to move to Tokyo and divorce Censori.
In the last two weeks, West has already appeared in the Japanese capital and at a wrestling event in Los Angeles without Bianca by his side - very unusual for the couple, who have always appeared together in public for 22 months.
Family worried about Bianca
The pair were last photographed together in Tokyo on September 20 during a shopping trip. What stood out: the 29-year-old was wearing an unusual amount of fabric on her body by her standards - a low-cut top and matching, skin-tight cycling shorts.
Last fall, Censori's family reportedly tried to convince Bianca to leave West. According to reports, they were concerned about the designer's controversial lifestyle and her husband's controlling nature. To date, Censori has not spoken a single word when she has appeared with her husband.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
