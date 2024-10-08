Trouble over Sager
“Volunteers & private associations get nothing”
October 4th was World Animal Day. Deputy Governor Astrid Eisenkopf, responsible for animal welfare in the state, put her foot in her mouth with a comment to private helpers.
Specifically, Eisenkopf stated in an interview that Sonnenhof was largely responsible for animal welfare measures in the province. But that any animal welfare association with the appropriate authorization could also apply for support from the state.
It is precisely this statement that is a source of irritation to those who are there for the animals day and night. Rescuing them, suffering with them, often only being able to watch as they don't make it after all. However, several associations emphasize that there is no help or support from the state. However, they do not dare to come forward because they fear consequences and further obstacles to their voluntary work.
"It was also said that the rest of the budget of more than two million euros would be divided between associations and private individuals," says Elisabeth Hofer, spokesperson for private animal welfare associations and numerous volunteer animal welfare activists in southern Burgenland. "This picture that has been conveyed here is not true," she says. She herself is in close contact with all animal welfare associations and volunteers in the region through her platform "Tiere vermisst gefunden Oberwart und Umgebung" and regular cat round tables.
Associations and volunteers miss out again
The fact is that there is no support for them. "Despite repeated requests, there was only one conversation. This raised hopes of better cooperation. Unfortunately, this hope has been dashed again," says Hofer. The state's recently presented "Animal Welfare Compass" also takes neither private associations nor voluntary animal welfare activists into account. "There are problems everywhere. We want to work together with the state and really hope that we can still find a consensus."
Eisenkopf emphasizes once again that an association must be approved under animal welfare law. "A license under animal welfare law is a prerequisite for ensuring that the animals are kept and housed in a way that is appropriate for their species and welfare", she explains. And: "The welfare of our pets must always be our top priority." The private associations probably see it that way too.
