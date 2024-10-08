Regional awards
Strengthening Carinthia’s regions with innovations
Apply now for the "ausgezeichnet regional" award! Today we present our eighth and final category.
The "ausgezeichnet regional" award aims to once again put the spotlight on Carinthian regions and their entrepreneurs, associations and sustainable initiatives. Eight different categories (see info box on the left) are available for applicants who would like to take part this year. Today we present the category "New ideas for the development of our regions", which is presented by the province of Carinthia as a partner.
Regionality must be strengthened at all levels. We must ensure that the regions remain attractive places to live and work.
Landesvize Martin Gruber
"I think it is very important to strengthen regionality at all levels. Regionality is a safety net, not only in times of crisis. We must also ensure that our regions remain attractive places to live and work. This campaign puts the spotlight on the people who are working to do just that!" says Martin Gruber, Carinthia's Vice Provincial Minister for Spatial, Local and Regional Development.
Facts & Figures
Nominate your company, your project or your association in one of the "excellent regional" categories. The first three places in each category will be awarded. In addition, the winners receive a comprehensive report in the "Kronen Zeitung" and on www.krone.at.
The following categories are available:
- Sustainability in the region, quality of life and living together
- Carinthia digital
- Tourism & Gastronomy
- Agriculture & Forestry
- Health & Care
- Environmental protection and energy
- Start-up scene
- New ideas for the development of the regions
Together with the "Krone", the province is now also looking for creative minds for this category who strengthen our regions with their work, initiatives and ideas and thus enrich life for their inhabitants. The aim is to offer all the regional players a platform and ensure that their work becomes known beyond the municipal boundaries - a win-win situation that benefits companies and citizens alike.
This pre-announcement was financially supported and produced with full editorial independence.
