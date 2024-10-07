120 million a year
“Partnership is not a matter of course!”
Austrian Lotteries has been supporting Austrian sport for over two decades! Around 120 million euros flow into Austrian athletes every year. As part of the "Gala Night of Sport 2024", Lotteries invited its Olympic and Paralympic medal heroes to a reception - where all parties expressed their mutual appreciation.
Above the rooftops of Vienna, at Restaurannt OBEN on Urban-Loritz-Platz, Austrian Lotteries hosted a "Come Together" in the run-up to the Gala Night of Sport on Thursday. Where they celebrated the successful athletes of the Olympic and Paralympic Games - the sailing gold duo Lara Vadlau/Lukas Mähr, who were later named Team of the Year 2024 in the Wiener Stadthalle, came by, as did the Paralympic medal winners and Disabled Athletes of the Year Thomas Frühwirth (two silver medals in cycling) and Natalija Eder (bronze in the javelin throw).
Erwin van Lambaart, Chairman of the Management Board of Austrian Lotteries since April 2022, congratulated: "I am delighted with the success of the Austrian athletes at the Games in Paris - it shows that the money is being invested well and wisely, and we can be very proud of that." Lotteries has been a premium partner of the Austrian Olympic Committee since 1991 and a partner of the Paralympic Committee, which was founded in the same year, since 1998.
"We are happy to do it"
Lambaart, born in Rotterdam and father of two children, says: "Austrian Lotteries has been making the difference for sport in Austria for many decades, which receives 120 million euros of our tax money every year. For top-class sport and popular sport, for women, men, teams or athletes with disabilities. Honestly, it costs a lot of money. But we are happy to do it because it is incredibly important that sport receives this support."
Support that cannot be taken for granted. This was also expressed by the ÖÖC and ÖPC top management at the lottery invitation. "This partnership is extremely important to us, we appreciate it very much and hope that it will continue for many years to come," said Maria Rauch-Kallat, ÖPC President since 2009, and Peter Mennel, ÖOC Managing Director, in unison.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.