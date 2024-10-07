“Partnership is not a matter of course!”

Above the rooftops of Vienna, at Restaurannt OBEN on Urban-Loritz-Platz, Austrian Lotteries hosted a "Come Together" in the run-up to the Gala Night of Sport on Thursday. Where they celebrated the successful athletes of the Olympic and Paralympic Games - the sailing gold duo Lara Vadlau/Lukas Mähr, who were later named Team of the Year 2024 in the Wiener Stadthalle, came by, as did the Paralympic medal winners and Disabled Athletes of the Year Thomas Frühwirth (two silver medals in cycling) and Natalija Eder (bronze in the javelin throw).