Abortion: What Krone readers are saying
While Melania Trump is campaigning for abortion as a fundamental right in the USA, around 2000 anti-abortion activ ists took to the streets in Vienna at the weekend to defend the rights of the unborn. Opinions on this topic are also divided in the "Krone" forum. We have summarized the best comments for you.
Many of the "Krone" users are in favor of the right to abortion, such as mirella and Schokomuffin. Deadlines for when this should be allowed play a decisive role. For user HAQU , this is the moment when the unborn child is capable of human consciousness.
Betreffend der Fristenlösung wäre medizinisch zu klären wann ein Embryo zu menschlichen Bewusstsein, dem Menschsein, fähig ist. Das wäre für mich das Limit.
Sicher ist aber, dass das Thema unbeteiligten Mitmenschen gar nichts angeht. Warum müssen immer andere dominiert werden, andere nach dem Willen Fremder leben und handeln müssen?
Responsibility towards the child
KroneLeser2756855 , on the other hand, grants women freedom of choice with regard to contraception, but points out that the expectant mother has a responsibility towards the child. Andi87 also speaks out in favor of the rights of babies.
Wie oft hab ich den satz von den grünen gehört während der pandemie? Wo wird nach der freiheit für ein Baby gefragt? Sie muss es ja nicht behalten
Difficult topic that also requires sensitivity
mauzl01 sums up that the topic of abortion is a fine line to walk. On the one hand, some of the abortion advocates might not exist today if their mothers had exercised their right, but on the other hand, people would also suffer if they found out that they were actually unwanted but the deadline for an abortion had already passed.
The user also appeals for a greater sense of responsibility to be created in schools in order to prevent unwanted pregnancies.
What is your opinion on this topic? Under what circumstances do you think abortion is okay? When should abortion be prohibited? What would be the impact of a general ban or an extended right to abortion? We look forward to hearing your arguments in the comments!
