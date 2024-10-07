Vorteilswelt
Abortion: What Krone readers are saying

Nachrichten
07.10.2024 14:30

While Melania Trump is campaigning for abortion as a fundamental right in the USA, around 2000 anti-abortion activ ists took to the streets in Vienna at the weekend to defend the rights of the unborn. Opinions on this topic are also divided in the "Krone" forum. We have summarized the best comments for you.

Many of the "Krone" users are in favor of the right to abortion, such as mirella and Schokomuffin. Deadlines for when this should be allowed play a decisive role. For user HAQU , this is the moment when the unborn child is capable of human consciousness.

Benutzer Avatar
mirella
Elementares Grundrecht jeder Frau. Fristen dafür soll es schon geben aber prinzipiell das Recht jeder Frau.
Upvotes:33
Downvotes:10
Benutzer Avatar
Schokomuffin
Wenn sich eine Frau für eine Abtreibung entscheidet, dann ist das für sie sicher keine leichte Entscheidung. Aber es ist ihr gutes Recht. Niemand und ich meine wirklich niemand, hat das Recht ihr das zu verbieten.Weder Politiker noch die Kirche.
Upvotes:32
Downvotes:16
Benutzer Avatar
HAQU
Die Entscheidung über einen Schwangerschaftsabbruch oder einem frühen Termin soll vorwiegend der werdenden Mutter überlassen werden. Gesetzliche Regelungen braucht es wenige.

Betreffend der Fristenlösung wäre medizinisch zu klären wann ein Embryo zu menschlichen Bewusstsein, dem Menschsein, fähig ist. Das wäre für mich das Limit.

Sicher ist aber, dass das Thema unbeteiligten Mitmenschen gar nichts angeht. Warum müssen immer andere dominiert werden, andere nach dem Willen Fremder leben und handeln müssen?
Upvotes:18
Downvotes:6

Responsibility towards the child
KroneLeser2756855 , on the other hand, grants women freedom of choice with regard to contraception, but points out that the expectant mother has a responsibility towards the child. Andi87 also speaks out in favor of the rights of babies.

Leserkommentar Icon
Leserkommentare
Benutzer Avatar
KroneLeser2756855
Jede Frau darf selbst entscheiden ob sie schwanger wird, aber sobald sie schwanger ist, hat sie eine Verantwortung dem Kind gegenüber. Nach der Schwangerschaft, soll sie das Kind einfach abgeben. Sollte die Frau durch ein Verbrechen schwanger werden, sollte es natürlich auch Ausnahmen geben.
Upvotes:3
Downvotes:26
Benutzer Avatar
Andi87
Die Freiheit des Einzelnen endet dort, wo die Freiheit des Anderen beginnt.
Wie oft hab ich den satz von den grünen gehört während der pandemie? Wo wird nach der freiheit für ein Baby gefragt? Sie muss es ja nicht behalten
Upvotes:11
Downvotes:12

Difficult topic that also requires sensitivity
 mauzl01 sums up that the topic of abortion is a fine line to walk. On the one hand, some of the abortion advocates might not exist today if their mothers had exercised their right, but on the other hand, people would also suffer if they found out that they were actually unwanted but the deadline for an abortion had already passed.

The user also appeals for a greater sense of responsibility to be created in schools in order to prevent unwanted pregnancies.

Leserkommentar Icon
Leserkommentare
Benutzer Avatar
mauzl01
Hat eigentlich irgendwer von den Gegendemonstranten darüber nachgedacht wo sie heute wären, wenn ihre Mütter damals davon Gebrauch gemacht hätten? Ist schon ein bisserl eine schmale Gradwanderung sowas. Es gibt sicher viele Menschen die darunter leiden wenn sie erfahren, das es "dich eigentlich gar nicht gäbe, aber du warst über die Zeit"... Abtreibung ist ein schwieriges Thema das auch schon ein gewisses Feingefühl braucht. Heutzutage wird und ist, ziemlich jeder aufgeklärt, und zu der Aufklärung gehört auch der Respekt vor dem menschlichen Leben vermittelt das, wenn nicht verhütet wird, entstehen kann, und das sollte auch im Vordergrund stehen. Vergnügen ist schön, man hat dabei aber auch Verantwortung, dies gehört z.B. in den Schulen viel mehr thematisiert. Abtreibung aus gesundheitlichen Gründen oder gar aus einer Vergewaltigung resultierend, ist wieder ein komplett anderes Thema als, "wir haben nicht aufgepasst, es ist passiert."
Upvotes:33
Downvotes:7

What is your opinion on this topic? Under what circumstances do you think abortion is okay? When should abortion be prohibited? What would be the impact of a general ban or an extended right to abortion? We look forward to hearing your arguments in the comments!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Simone Rannicher
Simone Rannicher
