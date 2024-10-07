ÖFB in Windischgarsten
Around the team quarters: Concern about LASK legend!
Austria's national soccer team will train publicly in Windischgarsten on Monday from 5 p.m. in the run-up to the Nations League matches in Linz against Kazakhstan and Norway - but since Saturday, the talk of the town has been something completely different . . .
"Gemma Rangnick, Arnautovic and Co. are watching . . . "
That's the motto once again today in Windischgarsten, where the ÖFB team is holding a public training session at 5pm in preparation for the Nations League games in Linz on Thursday against Kazakhstan and Sunday against Norway. Just like the last time before the EURO, when 3000 visitors came to Windischgarsten despite the bad weather!
"But I'm not expecting that many this time," says Horst "Mister Team-Quartier" Dilly, explaining that the euphoria surrounding the team is not quite so great after all.
Especially as even in Windischgarsten people have been talking about a LASK legend since Saturday afternoon.
Hans Kondert (80)!
He has lived in the picturesque village for years, regularly attends the home games of the newly-established joint team, which are played alternately in Windischgarsten and Spital/Pyhrn, and was also at the district league game against Hohenzell (1:1) in Spital on Saturday.
Collapsed after attending the game
There, however, he felt unwell and therefore left the sports facility early, but collapsed on the way to the car - and was taken to Kirchdorf hospital.
"I'm already feeling better, I'm even allowed to go home today, I have to go back in on Monday for more detailed examinations," said Kondert, who had a heart attack two years ago, on Saturday evening after the initial examination at the "Krone", talking about a circulatory collapse - and said: "I'm in good hands! The doctor treating me is an LASK fan."
