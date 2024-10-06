Lijnders: “There has been a break with us

Christian Ilzer (Sturm coach): "It's an evening you won't forget in a hurry. We mustn't forget that our opponents were Salzburg. It was a tremendous performance in all facets - against the ball, but also impressively calm on the ball. We showed tremendous determination, exploited the space in depth, it was simply a top performance. Internally, we already knew where we stood, but it was clear from the start that there would be ups and downs in the fall and that we wanted to be at full strength in the spring. We're all delighted with our performance."