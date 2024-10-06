After the 5-0 defeat
Lijnders: "There has been a break with us"
Champions Sturm Graz won the first summit meeting of the season with Red Bull Salzburg with a clear 5:0 (2:0) and made the horror week of the former champions perfect. Salzburg had already suffered a 4-0 debacle against Brest in the top flight on Tuesday. Here are the comments on the game:
Pepijn Lijnders (Salzburg coach): "Sturm were better in all moments of the game. If we learn from today's experience, it will be a good season. Then we can take steps forward. Otherwise not. After the defeat against Rapid and the clear defeat in Prague, there was a break for us. The temporary loss of Bidstrup and the long absence of Kjaergaard also weighed heavily. We've lost our confidence and instability has set in. We simply have to defend better in the final line."
Christian Ilzer (Sturm coach): "It's an evening you won't forget in a hurry. We mustn't forget that our opponents were Salzburg. It was a tremendous performance in all facets - against the ball, but also impressively calm on the ball. We showed tremendous determination, exploited the space in depth, it was simply a top performance. Internally, we already knew where we stood, but it was clear from the start that there would be ups and downs in the fall and that we wanted to be at full strength in the spring. We're all delighted with our performance."
Mika Biereth (Storm triple goalscorer): "We had a great day, It was a really tough game after the Champions League, we handled it really well and got an important win. It was definitely my best game for Sturm. It was a very special win, the whole team really enjoyed celebrating with the fans, who have always given us great support."
