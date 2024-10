Balance: 380,000 visitors at the Urfahr Autumn Market

Even though the weather gods were stingy with the hoped-for period of fine weather for eight days, the pleasant temperatures and sunshine on Sunday once again ensured a rush of visitors to the banks of the Danube. Bruckner fans in particular got their money's worth. The program was dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the composer's birth. In the "Wirt4sFest" tent, bands played Bruckner melodies and his favorite dish - smoked meat with cabbage and semolina dumplings - was served to match. Naschmax then had something sweet to round things off: a six-meter-long foam roll with 200 rings on which Bruckner's milestones were marked.