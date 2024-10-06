For Glasner “a clear penalty” – not for VAR

"Pure garbage"

Which, in turn, infuriates a former industry expert. For former referee Keith Hackett, the fact that the VAR did not intervene seems like "pure garbage". "When Marc Guehi tries to get to the ball at the back post of the Liverpool penalty area, Virgil van Dijk blatantly pulls him back to deny him any chance of getting the ball," he told the Daily Telegraph. Towards the end of the action, Van Dijk even worked with both hands - almost as if he was doing everything he could to achieve a punishable offense, says Hackett.