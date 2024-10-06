Child protection case
Teachers’ union holds authorities accountable
From the beginning of this school year, every school in Austria must have a child protection concept including a risk analysis. This week, the Ministry of Education sent out the handout requested by the teachers' union.
According to the head of the teachers' union Paul Kimberger (FCG), it will only become clear over the course of the year whether the concept is actually suitable for improving child protection in schools. However, the schools would certainly need more support from the authorities.
"The schools have certainly not been waiting for the concept," says the chairman of the ARGE Lehrer in the GÖD, who believes that educational institutions are already well positioned in terms of child protection. "This has always been a concern of teachers." However, he also understands that politicians have had to react due to recent events.
Schools now have to complete the 50-page child protection concept during the school year - for example with information on their specific intervention concepts for incidents of violence, rules of conduct for social media or a risk analysis on site. The handout also contains a one-page flowchart on how to proceed in suspected cases.
In principle, he is very reassured by this topic because he knows that a great deal is already being done at schools to protect children, says Kimberger. However, he sees a need for action from support systems and authorities.
Criticism of long waiting times for inquiries
"It is not acceptable for a school to contact the school psychology department and receive an answer: 'We'll have time in four weeks'," says Kimberger angrily. "That is absolutely unacceptable. That also applies to non-school authorities." When it comes to child protection issues, authorities and non-school organizations need to respond immediately. "And we are nowhere near that point."
This is probably due to understaffing in various places and the lack of support systems, the teacher unionist suspects. However, there also needs to be more awareness of the fact that schools should not be left alone with their challenges, even outside of child protection.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.