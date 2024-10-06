"Because of the calendar"
Cruciate ligament rupture – Real captain Carvajal out for a long time
Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal will be out for months with a serious knee injury. The 32-year-old confirmed this himself on the social network Instagram.
The European soccer champion posted a photo of himself, apparently from an ambulance, and wrote that he had suffered a serious cruciate ligament injury and would need an operation. Carvajal was injured on Saturday in the closing stages of the 2-0 win over FC Villarreal in the top match of the Spanish championship.
"Very serious knee injury"
Coach Carlo Ancelotti had already feared a "very serious knee injury" immediately after the game. It is something that happens very often "because of the calendar" and has affected a "very important" player in his squad, the Italian said, probably referring to the large number of games for the top club.
Carvajal collided with his opponent during a tackle in the closing stages of the match. The Spanish team player was still able to clear the ball. However, he then collapsed with loud cries of pain and held his right knee. He was carried off the pitch on a stretcher in tears.
"Carvajal is a key player for us because of his experience and his attitude," said Ancelotti about the Real professional, who has played for the Whites since the 2013/14 season and is still missing after his knee injury to ÖFB star David Alaba.
