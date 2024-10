1:0 in the city derby – Admira Dornbirn beat DSV

Bloody goal

However, the DSV team failed to do so and the streak continued - the Rohrbach team narrowly won 1:0 at Haselstaudern to consolidate their lead at the top of the table. Kilian Madlener scored the golden goal in the fiercely contested and hotly contested match - the Admira goal scorer scored in minute 79, but injured his head in the process and had to be substituted with a bleeding wound.