Drama surrounding migrant boat
Tragedy in the English Channel: Child trampled to death
Several migrants have died, including a child, following a tragic incident in the English Channel. The French interior minister speaks of a "terrible tragedy".
According to French media reports citing the Pas-de-Calais prefecture and the public prosecutor's office in Boulogne-sur-Mer, the child was trampled to death in the migrant boat.
Four fatalities
Local media reported a total of four fatalities. According to the newspaper "La Voix Du Nord", three people died off Calais and one person near Boulogne. The deceased child is said to have been found in the boat and not in the water.
The smugglers have the blood of these people on their hands and our government will step up the fight against these mafias who enrich themselves by organizing these death crossings.
On X, France's Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau called the accident a terrible drama that should make us all aware of the tragedy taking place there. "The smugglers have the blood of these people on their hands, and our government will step up the fight against these mafias that enrich themselves by organizing these death crossings," Retailleau wrote.
A further 395 migrants reached the UK on Friday after no arrivals were reported for days. In total, the authorities have registered 25,639 arrivals across the Channel so far this year. This figure is just above that of the same period last year.
English Channel: Deadliest year since 2018
The English Channel has become a much-used migration route in recent years. With at least 40 deaths, 2024 is considered one of the deadliest years since 2018.
