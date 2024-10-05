Vorteilswelt
Ukraine under pressure

Russian troops regularly report new captures

Nachrichten
05.10.2024 15:07

The Russian army is currently regularly reporting the capture of villages - most recently another village near the strategically important eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk. The enemy is outnumbered both in terms of troops and weapons.

This makes defense in the east of the country difficult. The Ukrainian army recently withdrew from the city of Vuhledar. On Saturday, the Russian armed forces reported the capture of the "settlement of Shelannoye Vtoroye" - the Russian name for the village. Russia currently occupies 18 percent of the neighboring country. After a series of setbacks in the first year of the war, the army made up ground and continued to advance against the enemy this year.

New Russian attacks have now been reported from the southern region of Zaporizhia and the Donetsk region. According to Ukrainian reports, two civilians were killed. On Saturday afternoon, the armed forces shot down a Russian fighter jet. "Debris fell partly around the town of Kostyantynivka. Debris also fell in a residential area - several private houses were damaged. No one was killed or injured in this accident," said the head of the local military administration.

The destroyed Russian fighter jet (Bild: AP/Iryna Rybakova )
The destroyed Russian fighter jet
(Bild: AP/Iryna Rybakova )

Eleven civilians injured by Ukrainian shelling
In the Russian-occupied town of Gorlivka, eleven civilians are said to have been injured by Ukrainian shelling. In addition, drones were intercepted over several Russian border regions on Saturday night, according to the Ministry of Defense in Moscow. Another civilian was injured in the process.

The offensive began in February 2022. The General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces announced that the Russian army had lost 1,280 soldiers and eight tanks on October 4.

Folgen Sie uns auf