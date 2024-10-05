This makes defense in the east of the country difficult. The Ukrainian army recently withdrew from the city of Vuhledar. On Saturday, the Russian armed forces reported the capture of the "settlement of Shelannoye Vtoroye" - the Russian name for the village. Russia currently occupies 18 percent of the neighboring country. After a series of setbacks in the first year of the war, the army made up ground and continued to advance against the enemy this year.