Militia threatened with disintegration
Designated Hezbollah chief cannot be reached
A leading functionary of the Lebanese Hezbollah militia, Hashim Safieddine, has been unreachable since Friday, according to Lebanese security circles. He was targeted by Israel on Thursday. His death would be the next low blow for the terrorist organization.
Safieddine was considered the most promising candidate to succeed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed by Israel a week ago. The Israeli military had previously fired on a building in South Beirut where the high-ranking Islamist was believed to be.
The Israeli armed forces declared on Friday morning that the airstrike in Beirut had targeted the headquarters of the Hezbollah secret service. However, the military did not reveal who was in the underground bunker.
Safieddine is seen as Nasrallah's successor
Ongoing Israeli air strikes on the suburbs in the south of the Lebanese capital Beirut prevented the rescue forces from searching the place where Safieddine is believed to be, three insiders said on Saturday. Nasrallah's cousin is in charge of Hezbollah's political affairs and a member of the group's Jihad Council.
Like Nasrallah, he is a Shiite cleric who wears the black turban that indicates descent from the Prophet Mohammed. Safieddine was classified as a terrorist by the US State Department in 2017 and is said to have been groomed for the leadership of Hezbollah since the 1990s.
Firing intensifies further
Meanwhile, the mutual shelling between Hezbollah and the Israeli army continues. Israel's army wants to weaken Hezbollah and drive it away from the border. The Shiite militia issued a statement in the morning stating that it had fired another volley of rockets at northern Israel.
According to the Israeli military, the pro-Iranian militia had fired around 222 missiles from Lebanon into Israeli territory the previous day. Sirens continued to wail in northern Israel during the night.
