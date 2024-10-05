Fear of violence
Biden worries about days after the US election
US President Joe Biden is convinced of the fairness of the upcoming presidential election, but once again expresses concern about possible unrest. Violence cannot be ruled out ...
"I am convinced that it will be free and fair," said Biden in response to a question from a journalist. "I don't know if it will be peaceful." With regard to the Republican opposition, Biden was skeptical as to whether they would accept defeat.
"They didn't even accept the results of the last election. So I'm worried about what they will do," said the US President.
Hatred reigns in the USA
Concerns about politically motivated violence remain high in the middle of the election campaign. Incidents such as the assassination attempt and an attempted attack on Republican candidate Donald Trump are further fueling the debate. Social rifts are evident on social networks, with insults and death threats now commonplace.
The violent storming of the Capitol by Trump's supporters following his defeat in the 2020 presidential election also raises questions about the state of political culture in the USA.
Republicans are avoiding the issue
Biden was also concerned about the latest statements by Trump's "co-runner" J.D. Vance. The Republican had not taken a clear position during last week's TV debate when he was asked whether the Trump ticket would accept the election result this time. "Donald Trump and I believe that there were problems in 2020," Vance explained in response.
Vance dodged the clear question of whether he would contest this year's vote if Trump lost. Trump and he are "focused on the future".
