Politician blabs, Morata has to move

Freshly divorced

Morata moved from Atletico Madrid to the "Rossoneri" in July for 13 million euros as a newly crowned European champion and has since scored two goals and provided one assist for Milan. In his private life, things are currently going less well for the 80-time Spain team player. In addition to his problems at home, Morata is also going through a divorce. In August, he announced his separation from his wife Alice Campello.