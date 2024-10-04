"Their incompetence ..."
Politician blabs, Morata has to move
Someone is really angry ... Because Corbetta's mayor has blabbed the whereabouts of AC Milan's new signing Alvaro Morato, the Spaniard has been forced to leave his home after just a few days.
On Wednesday, Marco Ballarini welcomed Morata to Corbetta on Instagram. "No, it's not an early April Fool's joke. The champion Alvaro Morata is our new resident," the politician wrote on the social media platform.
"Thank you for invading my privacy"
A greeting that Ballarini would have done better without, as the 31-year-old striker was not at all pleased in his story: "Dear Mr. Mayor, thank you for invading my privacy. Fortunately, I don't have any valuable possessions, the only treasure I have are my children, whose safety has been disturbed by you."
He had actually been assured of confidentiality, Morata said. "Instead, I feel compelled to move immediately because you are unable to protect your citizens with your inability to use social networks." Ballarini appears to have taken note of Morata's decision, bidding farewell to the Milan player with a "Ciao ciao" and an Inter Milan logo.
Freshly divorced
Morata moved from Atletico Madrid to the "Rossoneri" in July for 13 million euros as a newly crowned European champion and has since scored two goals and provided one assist for Milan. In his private life, things are currently going less well for the 80-time Spain team player. In addition to his problems at home, Morata is also going through a divorce. In August, he announced his separation from his wife Alice Campello.
