“Infidels” to die in attack on school
After the bomb alert at Linz main station, this is the second announcement within a few days in the provincial capital. On Friday afternoon, "infidels" were supposed to die in an attack at the Otto-Glöckel School, but nothing conspicuous was found.
"Allahu akbar. We will attack the Otto-Glöckel school in Linz at 2.20 pm. The infidels will die." On Friday at exactly 1.12 p.m., this e-mail was received by the regional police headquarters in Upper Austria. After the bomb threat to the main railway station on Tuesday, this was the second announcement with a radical religious message in the provincial capital.
An attack was threatened against the Otto-Glöckel School, where there were no pupils at the time.
Michael Babl, Sprecher der Landespolizeidirektion Oberösterreich
Dogs and organs with knowledge of explosives
"We immediately ordered all available emergency services to the school," explained Michael Babl, spokesman for the Upper Austrian police directorate. Among other things, dogs and explosives experts searched the school.
Operation calmly pursued
At the time of the threat, however, school lessons were already over, only a few teachers were said to still be in the building and were asked to leave by armed police officers. "I have to take the bus to Enns, I still have my jacket in the checkroom and I quickly bought a new one. The most important thing is that nothing happens," said one teacher. The children watching the operation outside the school also remained calm.
All-clear after 90 minutes
"We were already outside. But we were supposed to have soccer training at school in the afternoon. Now the whole street is closed, I can't go home," said two young boys. Around 90 minutes after the police received the email, the all-clear was given. "No dangerous objects could be found," said Babl. And there was also no trace of the alleged attacker.
