Darabos’ heart beats for politics

Club leader, federal managing director, member of the National Council, minister and federal managing director again - and now? If the dice fall correctly, Norbert Darabos definitely has a chance of winning a seat in parliament. In any case, the Burgenlander is not letting up.
He has led highly successful election campaigns for the Austrian Social Democratic Party, later led the Austrian Armed Forces as a former civilian serviceman, Eurofighter dilemma or not - Norbert Darabos is at home in politics.
Although things have become somewhat quieter around him in his current role as castle manager and president of the peace center in Stadtschlaining, the 60-year-old's return to high office could be imminent.
If the SPÖ is able to negotiate a place in the federal government as a coalition partner, Darabos' 15th place on the list would give him a good chance of a seat in the National Council. This would depend, among other things, on how many candidates from his own party ranked ahead of him enter the government or possibly unexpectedly take on a provincial mandate. The question is also how many federal mandates the SPÖ will receive at all. In any case, Darabos is equipped for new tasks and ready for action.
"On X, formerly Twitter, and Facebook, I'm holding back with comments. But I am still a political person through and through and have not retired," says the former defense minister, state councilor and SPÖ federal managing director. He is not only concerned with what is happening in Austria. The Burgenlander is also concerned with international issues - such as the EU's plans for enlargement and the role of the UN in Lebanon.
I don't believe in the immediate integration of Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina into the European Union. The time is not ripe for what Brussels has in mind.
"I do not believe in the immediate integration of Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina into the European Union. The time is not ripe for what Brussels has in mind," explains Darabos. He is seriously concerned that "missiles are being fired over the heads of our soldiers on a peacekeeping mission in the Middle East and that there is now also a ground offensive". The sound of his voice alone makes it clear that Darabos' heart still beats for politics. It will be interesting to see what happens next. Political kibitzers are expecting a surprise.
27 votes cost former Agriculture Minister Berlakovich his mandate
One is (probably) coming back, the other is leaving. Nikolaus Berlakovich says goodbye to the National Council. The ÖVP was 27 votes short of a second state mandate. The former Minister of Agriculture and long-term member of parliament: "I take note of it." He can at least be happy about more than 10,000 preferential votes. "At the same time, I am grateful for the eleven years in which I was able to stand up for Burgenland in parliament."
