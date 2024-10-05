Darabos’ heart beats for politics

"I do not believe in the immediate integration of Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina into the European Union. The time is not ripe for what Brussels has in mind," explains Darabos. He is seriously concerned that "missiles are being fired over the heads of our soldiers on a peacekeeping mission in the Middle East and that there is now also a ground offensive". The sound of his voice alone makes it clear that Darabos' heart still beats for politics. It will be interesting to see what happens next. Political kibitzers are expecting a surprise.