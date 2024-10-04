Weighing over a ton
Mega crocodile ate girl – animal killed
A few days ago, a six-year-old girl was attacked by a giant crocodile while swimming in the Batang Tatau River in Malaysia and pulled under water. Since then, little Cecilia has been missing.
Experts from the Sarawak Forestry Corporation searched the river for the girl and caught two huge crocodiles. Using heavy equipment, they pulled the animals ashore and examined them.
In one of the crocodiles, which was over five meters long, they discovered human remains - including teeth and bones that presumably belonged to Cecilia. The animal was shot.
Sister and grandfather witnessed the attack
What is particularly tragic is that Cecilia's sister and grandfather witnessed the attack. They saw the crocodile, which weighed over a ton, dragging the girl into the depths.
Several family members were present during the examination of the animal to help the police identify the remains. Although a final result is still pending, the authorities assume that it is Cecilia.
Crocodiles are increasingly becoming a problem
Although conflicts between humans and crocodiles are rare in Malaysia's cities, they are an increasing problem in rural areas. It was only in September that a fatal attack occurred: a crocodile about five meters long attacked and killed a 45-year-old fisherman on the banks of the Metamba River in Sabah.
A team of firefighters and wildlife officials then set out to search for the crocodile. They found it about 60 meters away from the attack site, where it was holding the lifeless body of the angler in its mouth. After several shots, the animal was killed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
