Dangerous maneuvers
Drunk driver on the wrong track: Car ends up on the roof
A spectacular accident late on Thursday afternoon in the Zillertal valley in Tyrol: a suspected drunk driver (67) drove his car into the oncoming lane and crashed into the crash barrier and a noise barrier. In the end, the car overturned. Other drivers were able to avoid collisions by taking dangerous evasive maneuvers.
The accident happened at around 4.30 p.m. in the municipality of Stumm. The 67-year-old was driving his car into the valley on the Zillertalstraße (B169) when he apparently suddenly lost control.
Ended up in the oncoming lane
"According to an oncoming German driver, the Austrian drove into the oncoming lane," said the police. The 47-year-old German was only able to avoid a head-on crash by swerving onto the road shoulder.
However, the 67-year-old's car initially crashed into the crash barrier. Due to the force of the impact, it was thrown across the road before the vehicle crashed into a noise barrier made of earth, overturned and finally came to a standstill lying on its roof.
An alcohol test was carried out and produced a positive result.
Die Polizei
Another driver was able to take evasive action
"A driver behind the 47-year-old German, who was also driving out of the valley, was able to avoid a collision with the uncontrolled oncoming car by accelerating and swerving," the investigators continued.
Injured man taken to hospital by ambulance
The 67-year-old local man suffered serious injuries in the accident. After first aid, he was taken to Schwaz Hospital by ambulance. "A preliminary alcohol test gave a positive result," it said. The amount of material damage caused cannot yet be quantified. Corresponding charges will follow.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
