Votes counted
NR election: Final result does not change mandate
The final result of the 2024 National Council election is in! According to the Ministry of the Interior, the evaluation of the last postal votes has not resulted in any mandate changes.
After the National Council election on Sunday, the remaining postal votes were counted on Thursday. It was rumored in advance that a mandate could shift from the FPÖ to the ÖVP. This did not happen.
Little has changed in the percentage shares after the remaining postal votes have been counted - both compared to the Sunday result and compared to the interim result after the Monday round of postal votes was counted. The balance of power also remained virtually the same.
The 2023 electoral law reform took effect for the first time in this National Council election: This meant that the majority of postal votes were already counted on Sunday.
The final result at a glance:
- FPÖ with 28.8 percent and 57 seats (+26)
- ÖVP with 26.3 percent and 51 seats (-20)
- SPÖ with 21.1 percent and 41 seats (+1)
- NEOS with 9.1 percent and 18 seats (+3)
- The Greens with 8.2 percent and 16 seats (-10)
This means that, with a total of 92 seats, the Turquoise-Red party only has one seat overhang. As this could easily prevent decisions by individual MPs, such a two-party coalition is not considered very likely.
Blue-Turquoise would then have a comfortable majority for a two-party coalition with 108 seats, although ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer does not want to work with FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl.
The variant with the Freedom Party, which has been ruled out by the SPÖ, could also count on a majority of 98 seats. The sugar coalition of ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS would have 110 seats. The result will become "official" on October 16 after the meeting of the Federal Electoral Authority.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
