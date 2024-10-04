Award-winning regional
Start-ups bring new momentum to the economy
Creative ideas and technical innovation - that's what characterizes start-ups. We are looking for the best examples in Carinthia.
Unicorns don't just exist in fairy tales - in the business world, start-ups worth over a billion dollars are called unicorns. Such a valuation is the goal of all young founders, but without the right infrastructure it rarely works. Carinthia offers a wide range of support programs and funding to help young talents on their path to entrepreneurship. They are all listed on our own start-up map.
Our aim is to awaken the entrepreneurial spirit and strengthen innovation. We are happy to support the "Excellent Regional" award.
Siegfried Spanz, Geschäftsführer FH Kärnten
Educational institutions have always been an important component. "Innovative founders make a significant contribution to the economic development of our region," emphasizes Siegfried Spanz, Managing Director of Carinthia University of Applied Sciences. "Through their entrepreneurial spirit, they create new perspectives and strengthen Carinthia's future viability."
Facts & figures
Nominate your company, your project or your association in one of the "excellent regional" categories. The first three places in each category will be awarded. In addition, the winners will receive a comprehensive report in the "Kronen Zeitung" and on www.krone.at.
The following categories are available:
- Sustainability in the region, quality of life and living together
- Carinthia digital
- Tourism & Gastronomy
- Agriculture & Forestry
- Health & Care
- Environmental protection and energy
- Start-up scene
- New ideas for the development of the regions
The UAS is actively involved in promoting start-up ideas through programs, workshops and collaborations. The "Gründergarage" initiative is an incubator for innovative projects, and creative ideas are specifically promoted via pitch events. "We offer young founders from all sectors an ideal environment," Spanz is convinced. The UAS is also a partner of the start-up category. Do you have a start-up that deserves more attention? Then register it now!
