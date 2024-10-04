At the age of eight
Young Burgenlander took part in UN event
Eight-year-old Anton spoke out in favor of climate protection and cohesion. He has been committed to the environment for three years now. Now he was able to contribute his ideas as part of a side event.
As the voice of his generation and as a representative of Austria, eight-year-old Anton from Breitenbrunn recently had the opportunity to meet with UN officials at an event surrounding the UN Summit of the Future in New York.
"Pact for the future"
The summit brings together representatives from all over the world to discuss a "Pact for the Future". The needs and rights of children - who make up a third of the world's population - were also a key focus. At side events in the run-up to the meeting, children and young people had the opportunity to contribute their ideas and solutions.
More cohesion
The young Burgenlander - who has been committed to environmental and climate protection since the age of five - spoke out in favor of more climate protection. He expressed a clear wish to the UN representatives: "That people stick together more and that there are no more wars."
