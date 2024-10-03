Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Regional excellence

Culinary diversity is one of Carinthia’s strengths

Nachrichten
03.10.2024 15:11

Carinthia's tourism and gastronomy businesses spoil not only the locals, but also vacationers. And they do so with a great deal of commitment and regionality.

0 Kommentare

Hundreds of thousands of tourists visit Carinthia every year. And not just because of the unique landscape, but also because of the culinary offerings and Carinthian hospitality. "Carinthia as the intersection of three culinary regions offers a unique variety with its Alps-Adriatic cuisine.

Zitat Icon

The Alps-Adriatic Mile of Delights in Klagenfurt puts the philosophy of regionality into practice far beyond the state's borders.

Stefan Sternad, Spartenobmann in der Wirtschaftskammer, ist selbst Gastronom. (Bild: Stefan Sternad)

Stefan Sternad, Fachgruppenobmann der Kärntner Wirtschaftskammer

Bild: Stefan Sternad

The regional products, which can be sourced here far beyond the provincial borders, offer the chefs of the local restaurants the opportunity to express their individual tastes," says Stefan Sternad, chairman of the Carinthian Chamber of Commerce.

Facts & Figures

Nominate your company, your project or your association in one of the "excellent regional" categories. The first three places in each category will be awarded. In addition, the winners will receive a comprehensive report in the "Kronen Zeitung" and on www.krone.at.
The following categories are available:

  • Sustainability in the region, quality of life and living together
  • Carinthia digital
  • Tourism & Gastronomy
  • Agriculture & Forestry
  • Health & Care
  • Environmental protection and energy
  • Start-up scene
  • New ideas for the development of the regions

You can find the form here!

For this reason, we are once again looking for companies and projects for this year's "excellent regional" award that help shape and characterize the culinary and tourist landscape of Carinthia. 

This pre-announcement was financially supported and produced with full editorial independence.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Kärntner Krone
Kärntner Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf