Regional excellence
Culinary diversity is one of Carinthia’s strengths
Carinthia's tourism and gastronomy businesses spoil not only the locals, but also vacationers. And they do so with a great deal of commitment and regionality.
Hundreds of thousands of tourists visit Carinthia every year. And not just because of the unique landscape, but also because of the culinary offerings and Carinthian hospitality. "Carinthia as the intersection of three culinary regions offers a unique variety with its Alps-Adriatic cuisine.
The Alps-Adriatic Mile of Delights in Klagenfurt puts the philosophy of regionality into practice far beyond the state's borders.
Stefan Sternad, Fachgruppenobmann der Kärntner Wirtschaftskammer
Bild: Stefan Sternad
The regional products, which can be sourced here far beyond the provincial borders, offer the chefs of the local restaurants the opportunity to express their individual tastes," says Stefan Sternad, chairman of the Carinthian Chamber of Commerce.
Facts & Figures
Nominate your company, your project or your association in one of the "excellent regional" categories. The first three places in each category will be awarded. In addition, the winners will receive a comprehensive report in the "Kronen Zeitung" and on www.krone.at.
The following categories are available:
- Sustainability in the region, quality of life and living together
- Carinthia digital
- Tourism & Gastronomy
- Agriculture & Forestry
- Health & Care
- Environmental protection and energy
- Start-up scene
- New ideas for the development of the regions
For this reason, we are once again looking for companies and projects for this year's "excellent regional" award that help shape and characterize the culinary and tourist landscape of Carinthia.
This pre-announcement was financially supported and produced with full editorial independence.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
