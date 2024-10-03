Woman “relieved” of 30,000 euros by fraudsters

Money and jewelry stolen in con artist scam

Meanwhile, two con artists from Germany, aged 36 and 37, were arrested. They were found guilty of 14 frauds in Lower and Upper Austria as well as in Salzburg (Flachgau and Stadt). They began committing serious thefts in the second half of 2020, posing as maintenance staff from telecommunications companies and stealing jewelry and money worth almost one million euros. When the two gained access to buildings, one distracted the occupants while the other searched for loot.